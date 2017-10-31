Obituaries: Rita L. Michaud

Rita L. (Bernier) Michaud, 79, of Bristol, wife of the late Joel A. Michaud, passed away peacefully on Friday (October 27, 2017) at Bristol Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fall River, MA on January 19, 1938, she was the youngest child of the late Wilfred and Malvina (Samson) Bernier.

Rita was a parishioner of St Anthony Church in Bristol. She loved sewing and cooking, but above all else, she loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family.

Rita is survived by two sons: Roger and his wife Kyla Michaud of Morristown, NJ and Donald and his wife Mary Ellen Michaud of Bristol; two daughters: Rachel Michaud and her fiancé, Edward O. Willis, of Bristol and Diane and her husband Mark Brooks of Bristol; three sisters: Pauline Bernier, Claire Bedard and Cecile Fontaine; seven grandchildren: Heather and her husband Jeffrey Arduini, Jennifer and her husband Jeffrey Beecher, Dana and her husband Ryan McDonnell, Stephanie and her husband Donon Haines, Matthew Michaud, Madeleine Michaud and Jordaan DiYulio; 3 great grandchildren: Cohen, Callie and Connor Beecher; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Rita was predeceased by her son: Richard Michaud; six brothers: Roger, Norman, Lucien, Fernand, Gerald and Rene Bernier; and two sisters: Bernadette Richards and Jeannette Levesque.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (November 4, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday (November 3, 2017) between 5 and 8 PM. Please visit Rita’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

.