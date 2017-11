SATURDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

PORK ROAST DINNER. 5:30 p.m. Sliced pork roast with gravy, mashed potato, butternut squash, cole slaw, peas, apple sauce, dinner rolls and butter, coffee/ tea, and apple crisp for dessert. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol. $12 for adults. $5 for children (12 and under). Take out, $12. (860) 584-0529.