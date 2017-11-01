‘Fill the Truck’ with Girl Scout cookies, help vets, military personnel

Girl Scouts in Bristol are asking the community to help “Fill the Truck” with Girl Scout Cookies for active duty military personnel and veterans.

The public is invited to stop by Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., on Saturday, Nov. 11, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., individuals may purchase Girl Scout Cookies for themselves, or donate a box in support of Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Cookies for Heroes program.

Through this program, Girl Scouts of Connecticut partners with organizations throughout the state to send cookies to men and women serving our country overseas and at home, to our veterans, and to local heroes. Children and adults will also have the opportunity to make cards while purchasing cookies, which will accompany the boxes sent to our deserving heroes.

For more information about the Cookies for Heroes program or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, contact (800) 922-2770 or productsales@gsofct.org.