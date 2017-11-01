Hospital ball will take guests around the world

Guests of the 2017 Bristol Hospital Ball will have the opportunity to travel the world and experience an evening of glamorous culture and authentic cuisine. This year’s hospital ball—entitled “Around the World, Celebrating the Diversity and Culture of Our Community”—takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. The program includes a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the Bristol Hospital Ball will benefit the hospital’s upcoming Emergency Center expansion and renovation project. The event co-chairs are Margarita Reyes, MD, and Josephine Torno, MD, both providers with the Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group.

“The annual ball is the premier fundraising event of the year for Bristol Hospital,” said Reyes, in a press release from the hospital. Reyes, who leads the hospital’s geriatric medicine program, added, the release said, “This year’s event has an international flavor including the menu, decorations and even the cultural attire guests are encourage to wear.”

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate all things Bristol Hospital,” added Torno. “It is a fun, yet important event that raises some needed funds to help Bristol Hospital further its mission of providing safe and quality care to our community.”

Mary Lynn Gagnon, executive director of the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, said in the press release that the proceeds from past hospital balls have supported numerous projects such as the newly-renovated Diagnostic Services Department as well as the purchase of vital medical equipment including the daVinci Surgical System. The Bristol Hospital Ball is generously supported by dozens of sponsors including its Visionary Sponsor, Barnes Group Inc, and the Diamond Sponsor, Yale New Haven Health System.

“We are grateful for all the support of our generous sponsors,” Gagnon said in the press release. “Because of the financial obstacles facing community hospitals like Bristol, events like this are even more important in meeting our fundraising goals.”

The Bristol Hospital Ball includes a premium open bar and dancing to the music of Soul Sound Review. The event also includes live and silent auctions that will feature fantastic experiences, baskets and memorabilia.

To RSVP for the Bristol Hospital Ball by phone, call Maryanne Violette at (860)585-3365 or email mviolett@bristolhospital.org.

RSVP by Nov. 10.