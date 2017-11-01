Kids listings, starting Nov. 3

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

THE HAMPSTEAD STAGE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘ROBIN HOOD.’ 2 p.m. Children help on stage. Free fun. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

PLAINVILLE

ELECTION DAY AT THE LIBRARY. 10 a.m., story share. 11 a.m., Bingo. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., vote for upcoming programs in the children’s room voting booth. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. All ages. Bring a blanket and some dinner and enjoy a movie. Tables and chairs provided. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 29

PLAINVILLE

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB. Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Bring your dinner, your sketches, and anything else you want to share. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 30

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Cozy stories, snack on some animal crackers. Wear your PJs. Bring your cozy blanket or stuffed friend. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.