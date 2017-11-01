Meeting listings, starting Nov. 3

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

PLAINVILLE

LET IT ROT. Meeting of the CT Rose Society. 1:30 p.m., doors open. Program at 2 p.m. Chuck Drake will give a presentation that touches upon composting basics and problem solving. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Free and open to the public.

ONGOING

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB. First and third Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly competitions. Programs to enhance your photographic skills and knowledge. New members welcome. www.castlecraigcamera.org