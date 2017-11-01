Music listings, starting Nov. 3

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. City Sports Grille, 177 Farmington Ave., Bristol.

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

OTHER

THE NEW BRITAIN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. 3 p.m. Central Connecticut State University, Welte Hall, New Britain. $20 adults. Free for children and college students with ID. www.NewBritainSymphony.org. (860) 826-6344.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

TOO HUMAN. 1 p.m. The duo of Roger and Ellen Bruno will perform music with harmonies, unique arrangements and a mouth trombone. With Chris Conte on bass. Jazz and blues favorites. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023. No charge.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

BRISTOL

MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO VETERANS. BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Singer Blaise Tramazzo will entertain. Bill Rodman will sing selections from George M. Cohan. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. (860) 965-7178. www.bbandwe.org