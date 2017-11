The Observer has set up an informal, unscientific, and anonymous survey to gauge support for this year’s city council candidates and mayoral candidates. You may pick two candidates in each district for city council. One candidate for mayor.

It's one week until Election Day in Bristol. Who is getting your vote on Nov. 7 Republican Ken Cockayne

Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu

Write-in Richard Kriscenski

Who is your choice for City Council in the First District? You can pick 2. Republican Eric Carlson

Republican Anthony D'Amato

Democrat Greg Hahn

Democrat Joshua Medeiros

Who is your choice for City Council in the Second District? You may pick 2. Republican Andrew Howe

Democrat Peter Kelley

Democrat David Preleski

Republican Jodi Zils-Gagne

Who is your choice for City Council in the Third District? You can pick 2. Democrat Brittany Barney

Democrat Mary Fortier

Republican David Mills

Republican Cheryl Thibeault

