Gridiron preview for Nov. 3

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Week nine of the scholastic football campaign for our locals commences this Friday and two of the three squads are playing from home.

Bristol Central is out and about, taking on a very offensive minded Platt squad on the road while Bristol Eastern returns home for a winnable battle versus Wethersfield.

And then Seymour travels to Bristol to take on St. Paul Catholic in another tough Naugatuck Valley League tilt.

The locals are busy this week and here’s what to expect:

Bristol Central (4-3) at Platt (4-3); CCC Division II West contest

Location: from Falcon Field, Meriden

Day and Time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last Season: On Sept. 23, 2016, Central defeated Platt 30-26 from Muzzy Field in Bristol. It was the first victory of the season for the program.

All-Times Series: This is Central’s 53rd all-time showdown against the Panthers. The Rams hold the edge in series play, 27-24-1.

One week ago: Bristol Central held on to defeat Capital/Achievement 35-28 from the turf field at Bristol Central High School while Platt fell at home to Edwin O. Smith, 21-14.

Three Quick Facts…The Central running game netted the program nearly 350 yards in offense last week against Capital. Platt has to stop that rushing attack or else…Dathan Hickey, the elusive QB from Central, made four passes for 62 yards versus Capital and, as Bristol Eastern proved, should add a little passing to the offensive schemes against Platt…The Panthers are a big play team. Stop them on first down, stop them on second, but if you take third down off, the squad has plenty of offensive components and will put points up on the board.

And the winner is…Central drops a tough 30-27 decision on the road.

Bristol Eastern (2-5) vs. Wethersfield (2-5); CCC Division II West encounter

Location: from Alumni Field, Bristol

Day and Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Season’s Game: On Sept. 23, 2016 the Eagles blitzed the Lancers by a 36-0 final from Cottone Field in Wethersfield.

All-Time Series: Eastern and Wethersfield go way back with the Eagles holding a lofty 22-9 edge in series play.

Last Win against Wethersfield: Eastern defeated Wethersfield 61-14 back on Sept. 28, 2007. The 61 points is a program record for points scored in a game.

Last Week: Bristol Eastern dropped a tough 24-14 decision at Hartford Public while Wethersfield was no match for Windsor, falling 39-0.

Three quick facts…The big play burned Eastern for a second week in a row and those long runs must be stopped before yards after contact begin to pile up…Eastern quarterback Justin Marshall will mix it up and with the Lancers’ running game, including rushes from Ariza Kolloverja, Steven Hopkins, Tyler Mason, Matt D’Amato and Marshall, in motion, the Eagles will have its hands full…Wethersfield has been outscored over the last two weeks 66-7 and that’s a trend the locals want to continue to follow (which Wethersfield team is going to show up today? The one that upset Platt or the squad that has won just two games this year in less than dramatic fashion?).

And the winner is…Eastern gets by Wethersfield in a close 21-14 contest.

St. Paul (5-2) vs. Seymour (4-2); Naugatuck Valley League, Copper Division challenge

Location: McPhee Field from St. Paul Catholic High School

Day and Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Season’s Game: On Nov. 4, 2016, the Falcons dropped a tough 45-8 decision in Seymour.

All-Time Series: St. Paul Catholic is 0-3 versus the Wildcats in NVL play. The fewest points Seymour has scored against the Falcons over those three games was 36 points.

Last Week: St. Paul Catholic defeated Woodland 15-8 while Ansonia took out Seymour by a 61-6 final.

Three quick facts…Last week’s narrow loss to Woodland just proved how tough the Falcons’ second half schedule is and the contest against the Wildcats, a team that will mix in plenty of play action, will be another tough one to top…QB Ian Sadick (44-of-85, 806 yards, 12 TD’s) can and will make connections all over the field while senior back Bobby Melms (55 carries, 669 yards, 9 TD’s) could be a challenge to slow down…If St. Paul Catholic can win this one, the running game must produce and the squad has a chance to run the table to end the campaign.

And the winner is…This is an epic challenge but Seymour squeaks out a 35-28 win.