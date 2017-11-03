City retains high credit rating from Standard and Poor

The City of Bristol has retained its AA+ rating from Standard and Poor.

City officials participated in a conference call with the rating agency on Oct. 26 to review the $25.46 million refunding of outstanding balances of the 2011 bond issue, said a press release from the mayor’s office. The refunding bonds will be issued and priced later this week.

Standard and Poor’s is one of the three leading agencies that rate municipal debt. This recent review follows the review in May 2017 when all three major credit rating agencies affirmed their high ratings for Bristol, which allows to take out loans at lower interest rates.

The press release said that on May 18, the City of Bristol sold $21 million worth of long-term bonds and an additional $3.4 million in short-term notes.

“We are very pleased with the reaffirmation of the City’s credit but not surprised,” said Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne in a press release.

Cockayne is running for reelection against Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

“This is good news for the city”, said Diane Waldron, comptroller, in the press release. “During a time of economic uncertainty with the State of Connecticut budget, the rating definitely demonstrates that they recognize the city’s strong financial position. The city will also benefit by a lower long term interest rate on the refunding bonds.”

Standard and Poor’s cited several reasons for the high rating, including “very strong management, financial policies and practices, strong budgetary control and flexibility, and a very strong economy, debt and contingent liability position,” said the press release.