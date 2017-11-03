Duck Race partners sought; meeting Monday

The annual Pequabuck River Duck Race will be held on Sunday, May 6, 2018. A family oriented community event, the duck race, is sponsored by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is currently looking for partners to help continue to make this a successful and fun event for Bristol families. To be a partner you must be a not-for-profit or neighborhood group and be able to accept the following responsibilities.

Partner Responsibilities Include:

• Partners are required to sell a block of 500 tickets

o Tickets are $5.00 each

• Contribution of three (3) door prizes valued at $50 or more

• Contribution of four (4) volunteers on race day

• Contribution of one (1) volunteer to attend race committee meetings

• Responsible to sell entire block and keep track of stubs

• Each ticket earns participant $2.00

The chamber Provides:

• Paid prizes, advertisement, printing, licenses, and other operating costs including duck replacement

• A vendor table at the home show (Feb. 17th and 18th) for groups to share in selling their tickets

To Become a Partner or Get More Information

Attend the Informational Meeting

Monday, Nov. 6

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Chamber Office

Executive Suites at 440 N. Main Street, Bristol

For more information, contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718.

