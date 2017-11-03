In Observer poll, Zoppo-Sassu clearly ahead; council races neck and neck; cast your vote

A couple of days into the survey of Observer readers about the upcoming election, Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu has a commanding lead over Republican Ken Cockayne. Write-in candidate Richard Kriscenski has garnered little attention from readers.

However, in terms of percentage points, council candidates in all three districts– for the most part– are in a tight race among Observer readers.

Have you cast your ballot?

It's one week until Election Day in Bristol. Who is getting your vote on Nov. 7 Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (57%, 365 Votes)

Republican Ken Cockayne (40%, 260 Votes)

Write-in Richard Kriscenski (3%, 20 Votes) Total Voters: 645

Loading ... Loading ...

Who is your choice for City Council in the First District? You can pick 2. Democrat Greg Hahn (27%, 96 Votes)

Democrat Joshua Medeiros (26%, 93 Votes)

Republican Anthony D'Amato (25%, 86 Votes)

Republican Eric Carlson (22%, 76 Votes) Total Voters: 196

Loading ... Loading ...

Who is your choice for City Council in the Second District? You may pick 2. Democrat David Preleski (32%, 123 Votes)

Democrat Peter Kelley (31%, 119 Votes)

Republican Andrew Howe (30%, 116 Votes)

Republican Jodi Zils-Gagne (7%, 27 Votes) Total Voters: 242

Loading ... Loading ...

Who is your choice for City Council in the Third District? You can pick 2. Republican David Mills (27%, 98 Votes)

Democrat Mary Fortier (26%, 94 Votes)

Democrat Brittany Barney (25%, 91 Votes)

Republican Cheryl Thibeault (22%, 81 Votes) Total Voters: 198

Loading ... Loading ...