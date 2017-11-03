Obituaries: Corrine Jane Hamelin

Corrine Jane (Lorrain) “Jane” Hamelin, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. She was born in Burlington, VT on September 24, 1925 and was one of twelve children of the late Joseph and Diana (David) Lorrain. Jane moved to CT in 1945, where she met her husband George at New Departure. They wed on April 19, 1947. They were married for 61 years and raised five daughters. Jane was an avid Red Sox and UCONN Girls Basketball fan as well as an enthusiastic bowler and golfer. She was an outstanding baker and had many hobbies including cross stitch and quilting where she shared her designs with many. But most of all she was a very caring and loving mother who was always able to make the simplest things in life very special. She treated everyone with kindness and gentleness. Jane was predeceased by her loving husband George, son-in-law Robert Miliski, sisters Lucille and Diana, and brothers Robert, Wilfred, Roger, Albert, Paul and John. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Miliski, Susan Fiondella and husband Edward, Anne Whalen and husband David, Janice Sanderford and husband Robert, Denise Fucini and husband James; her grandchildren Gina Fiondella, Edward and Eryn Fiondella, Erich Sanderford, Kristin and James DeNigris, Michael Fucini, Anthony Fucini; and her great grandchildren Anna Hamelin and Emmett Fiondella. She also leaves a brother Donald, sisters: Georgette and Marie all of Vermont, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (November 11, 2017) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Ave., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday, November 10, between 5 and 8 PM. The family of Jane Hamelin would like to thank Dr. Jack Adler, the staff at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center and the Bristol Hospital Home Care & Hospice for their special care of our mom. Donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923, or www.scleroderma.org. Please visit Jane’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

