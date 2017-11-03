Obituaries: Marcelle T. McCormick

Marcelle T. “Marcy” McCormick, 75, of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. She was the wife of Charles E. McCormick.

Marcy was born on April 24, 1942 in Lowell, MA the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (LeVasseur) Belanger. She worked for over 20 years as a client advocate with the Bristol ARC and was a long-time member of St. Joseph Church in Bristol. Marcy was a social butterfly with a large, diverse, social, circle of friends. With friends and family, she enjoyed dancing, crafts, bowling, traveling, bingo and dining out. She was an animal lover. She pampered her pet cats like children and volunteered at a local animal shelter. To many, Marcy was kind, loyal and giving always offering a shoulder to lean on for a friend in need. Marcy was a wonderful cook and loved to treat friends and neighbors like family as we gathered around for her table. Since her retirement, helping to raise and spoil her six grandchildren became her biggest passion. Nevertheless, the love of her life is her husband Charlie. They cherished 54 years of marriage. Together they built a home with a door that was open to all, raised a family, celebrated life and endured hardships. Their love and loyalty to each other exemplifies the true meaning of marriage.

Besides her husband, Marcy leaves her sons Kevin McCormick and his wife Mary, Shawn McCormick and his girlfriend Jaclyn Nevu all of Bristol; brother Paul Belanger and his wife Elaine of Lowell, MA, sisters Teresa Denomee of Tyngsboro, MA, Cecile Fortier and her husband Richard of Tewksbury, MA and Annette DeNinno and her husband Vincent of Bristol, RI; grandchildren Maura, Conor, Shane, Logan, Grayson, and Declan McCormick and several nieces and nephews. Marcy was predeceased by her son Stephen McCormick.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Marcy’s funeral will begin on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home and will proceed to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial contributions may be made to Bristol ARC, 621 Jerome Ave., Bristol, 06010 (www.bristolarc.org). To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Marcy’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.