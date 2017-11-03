Obituaries: Roswitha ‘Rose’ Herrick

Roswitha “Rose” Herrick, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017. She was born February 19, 1927 in Bremen, Germany, a daughter of the late Adolph and Wilhelmina (Voge) Pundsack.

Rose was the loving wife of the late Leon Edward Herrick, Sr. for 31 years before his passing in 1978. She enjoyed eating candy, all sweets and sitting on her back porch feeding the animals. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Rose is survived by her son Leon Herrick, Jr. and his wife Julie of Bristol; son-in-law Rheal Bouchard of Bristol; sister Brigitte Schmidt and her husband Werner of Germany; 7 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Roger Herrick; daughter Carla Bouchard; step-daughter Sandra McDowell and 2 grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol/ Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org/ct .

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Rose’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .