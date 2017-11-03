Obituaries: Thomas Swinsick

Thomas Swinsick, 59, of Riverview, FL, formerly of Bristol, CT passed away at his home on Monday (October 30, 2017). Thomas was born in Blossburg, PA on November 5, 1957 to Leonard and Helen Swinsick. After high school Thomas joined the Navy where he served his country honorably and faithfully before being honorably discharged. Once his military service was completed he began his career as an electrical engineer. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially fishing. In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer and Leif Jansen of Bristol, Kristen and Ned Denslow of Bristol; brother and sister-in-law: Matt and Dawn Swinsick of Beaufort, SC; sister and brother-in-law: Patricia and Tom McHale of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren Peyton and Kennedy Jansen, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was pre-deceased by his brother Eugene Swinsick. Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday (November 18, 2017) at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service between 10 and 11 AM as well as Friday evening between 5 and 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Thomas’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

