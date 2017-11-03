Police blotter for Nov. 3

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week
- Nicholas Mangiafico, 21, of 40 Pinebrook Terrace, Apt: 6, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Timothy B. Cote, 19, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.
- Stephen Duffy, 27, of 242 Vanderbilt Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with evading responsibility through physical injury/property damage.
- Dawn Raymond, 34, of 102 Jennings Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Randol B. Robles, 30, of 654 Flatbrush Ave., West Hartford, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace and criminal violation of protective order.
- Amber L. Boudreau, 35, of 200 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with violation of protective order, second degree breach of peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Victor E. Bonet, 31, of 78 Mines Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone and failure to drive right.
- Nikhil Kumar, 24, of 62 Grissom Dr., West Hartford, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Shane R. Levesque, 32, of 19 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with operation while under the influence, illegal operation of motor vehicle while under suspension and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Deanna C. Nuzzo, 25, of 348 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.
- Franklin Suarez-Nunez, 36, of 947 West Main St; Apt. B1, New Britain, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with failure to drive right and operation while under the influence.
- Jose L. Arzuaga, 52, of 93 Spring St., Hartford, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace and first degree criminal trespass.
- Pamela Knoblaugh, 63, of 34 Rowe Place, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Sheila Trapani, 54, of 34 Rowe Place, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Charles A. Munson, 25, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Oct.21 and charged with unsafe movements of a stopped car and operation while under the influence.
- Andrea M. Boardman, 38, of 85 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with criminal attempt of third degree arson and second degree breach of peace.
- Allen Stevens, 50, of 55 Beths Ave., Apt: 81, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jay Pelletier, 57, of 22 Ingraham St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Travis S. Mulligan, 23, of 125 Shawn Dr., Apt. H16, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jaclynn M. St. George, 21, of 125 Shawn Dr., Apt: H16, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.
- Leslie R. Johnson, 20, of 173 Stonecrest Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, second degree threatening, interfering with a 911 call and disorderly conduct.
- Matthew Day, 36, of 820 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with assault in a victim over the age of 60, second degree breach of peace and disorderly conduct.
- Mary Santorso, 38, of 16 Center St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with second degree larceny, third degree identity theft and third degree forgery.
- David J. Stevens, 20, of 330 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Marco I. Cacuango, 19, of 42 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Daniela Dinino, 30, of 93 Webster Rd., Berlin, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Christopher Rivera, 36, of 91 Tulip St., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with two counts of sale of certain illegal drugs, possession with the intent to sell a narcotic substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Declaybrook, 34, of 76 Batholemew St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order.
- Jacob M. Dobrowolski, 29, of 107 Ellington Rd., East Hartford, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.
- Lori Mastrantuone, 33, of 37 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and unsafe backing.
- Joshua Cardona-Toledo, 20, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Amber Everett, 30, of 6 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and second degree criminal mischief.
- Sheldon Anderson, 28, of 49 City Ave., New Britain, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of symbols of value and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.