Rams make it 2 straight wins

BRISTOL – With the game on the line against non-conference foe Capital/Achievement, the Bristol Central football squad needed to make one final stop.

The Rams, leading by seven points with 1:33 remaining, saw Capital charging down the field into Central territory as the visiting outfit was nearing the red zone.

But two critical sacks stalled out that game-ending drive and when one final pass play came up short, the Rams had its second straight win in hand, securing a 35-28 victory on Friday, Oct. 27 from the turf field at BCHS.

Central (4-3) made all the stops late after an interception halted the Rams’ drive as the home team was nearing the end zone.

However, Prep failed to capitalize on the pickoff and with 16 seconds to go, the visitors simply ran out of downs as the Central defense held.

“We talk about it all the time. How are you going to respond when things get tough?” said Central coach Jeff Papazian. “Things were tough. That [Prep interception] was a huge momentum swing. Our defense comes back out, sucks it up make a huge stop over there.”

Dathan Hickey ran in an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the contest and added four passes for 62 total yards.

The offensive line was sterling for Central as a tandem of running options had their way out on the field – nabbing 350 total yards on the evening.

That running game gave Capital fits over the second half of play as the game became a grind.

“I think we wore them down,” said Papazian of Capital. “We preach it all season that we’ve got to ground guys out and we’ve got to be able to wear teams down. I think they were tired in the third quarter there and we kept our foot on the gas and we were able to mix it up a little bit.”

Hickey generated 84 yards on 22 carries, Justus Fitzpatrick needed just nine rushes to capture 132 yards and Darrell Payton led the squad with 137 yards on 16 carries.

That grouping – aided by the blocking of the offense line – churned out huge yardage plays, keeping the chains moving all evening long.

“Justus had some big yardage,” said Papazian. “Darrell, I’ll tell you what, he ran his tail off tonight and he blocked the hell out of people on some of those [plays]. When you really get those two guys cooking with Dathan, that’s a lot for a defense. That’s stressful for any defense.”

Back Khyon Gillespie scored twice for Capital while quarterback Kyle Zajack connected on 17 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

The squads combined to score 28 points over the first 11-plus minutes of the contest as it looked the teams were looking to continuously light up the scoreboard.

Central scored on its opening drive as Hickey made a two-yard run up the middle to stake the home

team to a 7-0 push just 3:11 into things.

Capital needed 70 seconds to run three plays to nearly match the score as Zajack found John Edwards for a nine yard TD strike but the Rams still led by a point, 7-6.

And then with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter, Capital’s second drive of the game went nowhere and the squad was forced to punt.

But the punt was blocked, Dominic Va picked up the ball and rumbled nearly 30 yards into the goal as Central captured a quick 14-6 edge.

Capital mixed and matched play action and eventually, Gillespie charged in for a nine yard TD rush and on a two-point conversion reception by Anthony Benefield, the showdown was tied up at 14-14 with twelve seconds left in the first tilt.

That offensive pace didn’t hold the rest of the game but Central scored on its first touches of the second frame.

Going fifty-two yards downfield, Hickey punctuated the drive with a one yard, flip into the goal rush as a PAT from Damar Hamilton with 7:12 remaining in the half made it 21-14, Central.

However, Gillespie wasn’t done generating scoring drives either.

In a three-play drive that included a 42-yard connection and an incomplete pass, Gillespie ended the play when he zigged right and then sprinted straight up the middle for a nine-yard TD to get within one point of the lead.

Benefield caught a pass from Zajack for two as Capital led 22-21 with 6:41 showing on the clock in the second period.

That tally remained the score of the game at the half but each team added points to the board in the third stanza.

Fitzpatrick, off a fumble recovery by the Rams, zipped in 13 yards to score a touchdown but off the rush, Central missed a two-point conversion but led 27-22.

And late in the stanza, Zajack hooked up with Jaden Simmons for a 13-yard touchdown strike and with 1:27 left in the third, Capital retook the lead, 28-27.

Going into the fourth, Central was still trailing by one but the Rams were on the verge of scoring.

Off a healthy does of Payton drives, Hickey made four straight rushes and to end the series, he thrashed into the goal on a 11 yard dash.

And when Hickey followed his blockers into the end zone for a huge two-point conversion, the Rams edged the lead out to 35-27 with 8:53 left.

Capital’s ensuing drive went six plays before fumbling it on the seventh play and when Jose Navedo came up with the ball, Central took over possession with 6:10 remaining and a seven-point cushion in hand.

And then just outside of the red zone, Central rolled the dice on a 4-and-4 play and Hickey made a nearly on-the-money throw towards the five-yard line.

But the ball was bobbled, then snared by Capital – returning the ball 43 yards – and the squad was just over midfield with 1:33 to go.

“We had a play we liked down there,” said Papazian of the interception. “We’ll run with that, we’ll put it in Dathan’s hands ten out of ten times, have him make a good decision.”

In Central territory, the Capital quarterback was sacked twice with Central’s Isak Gonzalez coming up with a huge tackle on the QB and on a 4-and-16 play, the visitors had one last chance to draw pay-dirt.

The pass went to Michael Slade, running the ball up field but ran out bounds three yards short of a first down, looking like he could have easily moved the chains – turning the ball over to the Rams.

With 16 seconds left, Central took a knee to end the event, coming away with a big 35-28 win.

“It’s a great win for our program,” said Papazian. “We’ve had some tough losses this year to some really good teams and again, it I think it’s a credit to our kids because they’re coachable. They stick with what we’re trying to get them to do and they believe in each other, they believe in us, and they believe in the program and that’s why you pull out close games like that.”