Grant awarded for Women’s History Month

The Grant Committee of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library have awarded a $500 grant to Deborah Prozzo for a program to be held in March of 2018. The program promoting Women’s History Month is called “Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti- Suffrage Satire” performed by Michele La Rue. It would be of particular interest to adults, seniors and women.

According to the performer’s website ” Many women fought against getting the vote but none with more charm, prettier clothes – and less logic than the fictional speaker in ‘Someone Must Wash the Dishes.’”

The Friends of the Bristol Public Library website will list the specific date and more information on the program at the time. Also, the Bristol Public Library’s website will have information. The Friends of the Bristol Public Library will provide light refreshments.