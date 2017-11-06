Details about Election Day 2018

Polling places in Bristol are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Polling places are:
District 77
Edgewood School -01
345 Mix St.
Northeast School-02
530 Stevens St.
Mountain View School-03
71 Vera Rd.
District 78
Chippens Hill Middle School-01
551 Peacedale St.
West Bristol School
500 Clark Ave.
District 79
South Side School
21 Tuttle Rd.
Bristol Elks Lodge
126 South Street
Greene-Hills School
718 Pine Street
Bristol Eastern High School
632 King Street
For a map of the city’s districts, visit www.ci.bristol.ct.us/index.aspx?NID=604.