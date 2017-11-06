News

Details about Election Day 2018

Polling places in Bristol are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Polling places are:

District 77

Edgewood School -01

345 Mix St.

Northeast School-02

530 Stevens St.

Mountain View School-03

71 Vera Rd.

District 78

Chippens Hill Middle School-01

551 Peacedale St.

West Bristol School

500 Clark Ave.

District 79

South Side School

21 Tuttle Rd.

Bristol Elks Lodge

126 South Street

Greene-Hills School

718 Pine Street

Bristol Eastern High School

632 King Street

For a map of the city’s districts, visit www.ci.bristol.ct.us/index.aspx?NID=604.

Sample ballots for Bristol

