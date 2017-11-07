Election results are in: Zoppo wins mayor’s seat

Democratic candidate Ellen Zoppo-Sassu won the mayor’s seat in Bristol with 6,413 votes, according to unofficial results reported by the Bristol Registrar of Voters. Two-term Republican incumbent Ken Cockayne received 5,030 votes. Write-in candidate Richard Kriscenski received 43 votes.

Meanwhile, the Democrats took the majority on the City Council. Here are the unofficial results for each City Council district. In District 1, Greg Hahn received 2,461 votes, and Josh Medeiros won 2,446 votes. In District 2, Democratic incumbent Dave Preleski won 2,743 votes, and Peter Kelley won 2,628 votes. In District 3, Democratic incumbent Mary Fortier won 1,882 votes, and Republican incumbent Dave Mills retained his council seat with 1,792 votes.

Republican incumbent Tom Barnes Jr. retained his position as city treasurer with 6,857 votes. Republican incumbent Mary Alford retained her seat on the Board of Assessment Appeals with 5,816 votes, and Democratic incumbent Shirley Salvatore retained her seat with 6,359 votes. Democratic candidate Tom Ragaini gained a seat on the board with 6,577 votes.

On Tuesday, Bristol saw a total voter turnout of 35 percent during the 2017 municipal election.

The Bristol Registrar of Voters provided all of these numbers, which are preliminary numbers deemed unofficial until the state approves them.

Click here to view the unofficial results.