Obituaries: Gertrude L. Gokey

Gertrude L. Gokey, 89, of Bristol, died on Thursday (November 2, 2017) at Ingraham Manor following a brief illness. Gertrude was born on April 22, 1928 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late David and Helen (Klepps) Gokey. The lifelong Bristol resident is survived by a sister: Lois McBurney of Bristol as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Earl Gokey and a sister, Lydia Cooley. Gertrude will be missed by her many friends in the BARC community. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at 11:30 AM at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Bristol Adult Resource Center, 621 Jerome Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Gertrude’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

