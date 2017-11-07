Obituaries: Hugo G. Villecco

Hugo G. Villecco, 87, of Hollywood, FL, a former Bristol resident, died Thursday November 2, 2017 at the Hospice by the Sea, Pompano Beach, FL. Hugo was born January 28, 1930 and was a son of Dominick V. and Adeline (Notarfrancesco) Villecco. He resided in Bristol before moving to Hollywood, FL in 1973. Hugo was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Bristol Lodge of Elk’s #1010. Prior to retiring in 1985, he was a manager for IBM. Hugo is survived by two sisters, Sarah McCain and Mary V. Sweeney both of Bristol; several nieces and nephews including, Kevin Sweeney, Karen Scalia and her husband Michael, Betsy Corbin and her husband Roland, Judy Sweeney and her fiancé Joseph DeFillippi, David McCain and his wife Margarita, Timothy McCain and his wife Debra, and Cindy Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Carmine Villecco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (November 10, 2017) at 11 A.M. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 9:00 and 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made a charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Hugo’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

