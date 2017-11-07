Obituaries: Juana M. Cordero

Juana M. (Soto) Cordero, 80, beloved wife of Casildo Cordero of Bristol passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Bristol Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born December 12, 1936 in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and was a daughter of the late Eduardo and Felicia (Rentas) Soto. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Besides her loving husband of 61 years, she leaves four daughters, Yolanda Cordero of Bristol, Maritza Cordero of Beltsville, MD, Wanda Cordero and Dinorah Cordero both of Las Vegas, NV, eleven grandchildren, Wanda, Chelsea, Alexandra, Francesca, Julian, Alexis, Anita, Alexander, Thaddeus, Sherina and Shajuana, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Wilson Cordero and Edward Cordero and a daughter, Lourdes Cordero-Strawther. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Juana’s family invites you to send a condolence message in Juana’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

