Obituaries: Laura J. LaPointe

Laura J. LaPointe, 50, of New Britain, passed away peacefully with daughters at her bedside at Hartford Hospital on Saturday (November 4, 2017). Laura was born in Cumberland, MD on April 3, 1967 to Father George Bosley and Mother Barbara Nunez. Laura had many passions but the most important was her family, especially her grandchildren who truly meant the world to her. Laura is survived by her four children: Kristi and her wife Ashley Prosser, Heather LaPointe, Randilynn LaPointe Jonathan LaPointe; step-mother: Rose Bosley; two sisters: Heather Bonnie, Desiree Bonnie; five grandchildren: Esther, Kaylynn Joel, Olivia, Jackson; and three grandchildren on the way. Laura was widowed by James Mitchell and David LaPointe and also pre-deceased by her son: Jason LaPointe, and sisters: Donielle Bonnie and Sherri Lynn. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 prior to the service between 9 AM and 11 AM on Thursday (November 9, 2017). Funeral Services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Laura’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

