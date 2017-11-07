Obituaries: Lorraine A. Campion

Lorraine A. (Aunce) Campion, 80, of Bristol, CT, died Thursday November 2, 2017 at her home. Lorraine was born July 23, 1937 in Stamford, CT and was a daughter of Joseph and Anna (Swiatowicz) Aunce.

She was raised in Stamford, CT, and went to St. John’s Grammar School and then Sacred Heart Academy. She spent most of her life in Waterbury, where graduated as an RN from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Lorraine formerly owned and operated Hope Hall Convalescent Home in Waterbury, then did private duty and lastly was a school nurse in Waterbury. In 2005 Lorraine moved to Bristol and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. She enjoyed watching the UConn women’s basketball team, baking for family and friends and making her famous iced tea.

Lorraine is survived by three sons: William T. Campion, Jr. and his wife Paula of Bristol, Thomas Campion Sr. and his wife Dawn of Waterbury, James Campion and his wife Kathy of Waterbury; a step-daughter: Angela Campion; four grandchildren: Thomas Campion Jr., Matthew Campion, Andrew Campion, Lindsay Hanover and her husband Justin; and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Michael Aunce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (November 6, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 9 AM and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, 56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706. Please visit Lorraine’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com