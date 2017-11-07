Obituaries: Mark K. Wisniewski

Mark K. Wisniewski, 67, of Bristol, passed away at his home on Thursday (November 2, 2017). Mark was born in Bristol on May 26, 1950 to the late Stephen and Julia Wisniewski. After attending Northwestern Community College Mark worked for several companies, holding several positions throughout the home heating industry. Mark retired from Crown Oil of Bristol earlier this year. Mark was a classic car enthusiast, and was certainly a corvette aficionado. He also enjoyed spending his time gardening and working outside. Mark is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Stephen and Linda Wisniewski of Doylestown, PA; two nephews: Matthew Wisniewski, Aaron Becker; one aunt; and seven cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Thursday (November 9, 2017) at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 prior to the service between 8:30 and 9:30 AM Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church. Please visit Mark’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

