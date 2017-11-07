Obituaries: Panfilo Salvatore Berardinelli

Panfilo Salvatore “Pat” Berardinelli, 87, of Bristol, beloved widower of Gladys (Roberts) Berardinelli, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Bristol Hospital on Friday (November 3, 2017). Panfilo was born in New Britain on May 5, 1930, one of seven children to the late Carlo and Concetta Berardinelli and was brought back to live in their native Sicily shortly thereafter not returning until after WWII. Pat, as he was known upon his return to America, was an excellent athlete making the Italian Olympic swimming team before emigrating. Once here he became a successful boxer before that career was cut short by injury. Before finding his career as a baker, owning his own bakery for many years, he worked several jobs in the garment and manufacturing industries. After selling the bakery he enjoyed working for the Region 10 school system until his retirement. His greatest passion was baking and cooking for his family, hosting every holiday. Pat also enjoyed spending his time in the outdoors, working in his garden and enjoying the tranquility of fishing. Family was always the most important, especially his grandchildren. Pat is survived by his four sons and four daughters-in-law: John (Courtney) of Hartford, Mark (Beverly) of Burlington, David (Elizabeth) of Torrington and Patric (Kassandra) of Torrington; a sister: Tina Haddad; Gladys’ siblings and their spouses: James Roberts, Steve Roberts, Mary (William) Klimkiewicz, Fred (Judy) Roberts, William (Doris) Roberts; grandchildren: Andrew, Kevin, Kyle (their mother Sally and husband Brian Burke); Michael, Heather; Melanie, James; Laura, Evan (their mother Cindy); Kyla, Gavin, great-grandchildren: Coleson, Tyler, Keegan, Bryce, Fiona Belle; and numerous nieces and nephews he loved very much and many special friends and neighbors over the years. In addition to his wife and parents, Panfilo was pre-deceased by his brother and sisters: Lina Nicotera, Mary Caramia, John Berardinelli, Yolando Cestonaro, Josephine Gambino; and very special mother-in-law: Mary Roberts. Funeral services will begin Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at 9 AM with a procession to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home Tuesday evening between 4 and 7 PM. Please visit Panfilo’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

