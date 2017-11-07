Obituaries: Susan Philbrick

Susan Philbrick, 82 of Terryville, passed away Saturday November 4, 2017 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth.

Susan was born September 3, 1935 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Stillman and Anna (Swazey) Philbrick. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville.

She is survived her nephew, David Philbrick of Terryville and her nieces, Mary Ann LaPiere and Karen Sievel both of Bristol.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Tuesday at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home. 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements

