Powder Puff games coming up at BCHS

Saturday, Nov. 18 marks the 18th annual Powder Puff Football games at Bristol Central High School.

The games are sponsored on by the BCHS InterAct Club, a junior division of the Rotary International club.

BCHS football players have been coaching and practicing with girls from each grade. On game day, the freshman take on the juniors and the sophomores tackle the seniors, with the winners of each going to the final game.

Powder Puff Football runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the football field at BCHS.

There is a $5 admissions fee with all the proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Dunkin Donuts coffee, hot cocoa, and donuts will be for sale too.