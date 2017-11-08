Obituaries: Charlie H. Chrystal

Charles H. “Charlie” Chrystal, Jr. 69, of Bristol, husband of Ann (Lucenti) Munger-Chrystal passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. He was born September 23, 1948 in Norfolk, VA and was a son of the late Charles H. and Helen C. (Hrostowski) Chrystal, Sr. He was an Environmental and Safety Specialist at Smith Medical Co., Southington, prior to his retirement. Charlie received a BA degree in History from Trinity College, Hartford in 1970. He was a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Association, a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, an avid New York Yankee Fan, and he loved his family and dogs. Besides his wife Ann, he is survived by a daughter, Jodi Chrystal of Belmont, NC, two stepsons and their wives, Scott and Tamara Munger of Wallingford, and Craig and Launa Munger of Harwinton, a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen J. and Eileen Chrystal of Wolcott, a sister, Claire Chrystal of Milwaukee, WI, three grandchildren, Mitchell Raymond Munger, Lucy Marie Munger and Sydney Munger, a special aunt and uncle, James and Sandra Chrystal of Colchester and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 9:30am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol at 10am. Calling hours will be held Friday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home. To leave a condolence message in Charlie’s guestbook please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

