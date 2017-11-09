City’s inauguration ceremony to be held Monday at BEHS

The 2017 Inauguration of newly elected city officials will be held at Bristol Eastern High School on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., in the auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Following the swearing in ceremony, there will be a reception in the BEHS Cafeteria with light refreshments.

“The charter mandates the date of the inauguration be six days following the election,” stated Mayor-elect Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “We have been working to pull together a meaningful ceremony that will earmark the beginning of what we hope to be a productive and vibrant two years. The regular monthly meeting of the City Council is scheduled for the next day, Nov. 14, so we will literally and figuratively be hitting the ground running.” The swearing in ceremony will include:

Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (D) Mayor

Thomas Barnes (R) Treasurer

Gregory Hahn (D) City Council – District 1

Joshua Medeiros (D) City Council – District 1

Peter Kelley (D) City Council – District 2

David Preleski (D) City Council – District 2

Mary Fortier (D) City Council – District 3

David Mills (R) City Council – District 3

Board of Assessment Appeals

Shirley Salvatore (D), Thomas Ragaini (D), and Mary Alford (R)