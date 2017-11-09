Kids listings, starting Nov. 10

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

BRISTOL

FAMILY PIE DAY. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Three make-your-own pie stations, pie tastings, pizza making demonstration from Bristol’s Chunky Tomato, pie-throwing, and a pie eating contest. Create no bake pies with Jodie Fitz from the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club. Visit ShopRite of Bristol’s Caramel Apple Pie Bar, station. Make an English muffin pizza pie with Diane Lombardi, registered dietitian with ProHealth Physicians. Pie tastings with Granny’s Pies and Harvest Bakery. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. All activities with museum admission. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CARNIVAL. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carousel rides, magic shows, face painting, arts and crafts, carnival games, prizes, balloon twisting, artist demonstrations, kid friendly tours, and the Hap Barnes Fire Safety Truck. Sponsored by the Bristol Rotary Club and Thomaston Savings Bank. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411, manager@thecarouselmuseum.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

BRISTOL

FAMILY SUNDAY. 12 to 4 p.m. Monthly event features a children’s craft activity that changes each month. This month, make paper bag turkeys. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $6 for adults, $5 for children, includes the price of the craft. Reservations. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online

NOW thru NOV. 29

PLAINVILLE

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB. Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Bring your dinner, your sketches, and anything else you want to share. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 30

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Cozy stories, snack on some animal crackers. Wear your PJs. Bring your cozy blanket or stuffed friend. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.