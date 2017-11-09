Obituaries: Mrs. Susan Ciccio

Bristol, Mrs. Susan (Ostroski) Ciccio, 58 of Bristol passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Bristol on February 27, 1959 the daughter of the late Steven and Flora (Hart) Ostroski.

Susan was a member of American Legion Post 2 and Little Polish Club. She worked for Quality Coil Company for several years and was a bartender for many local clubs in Bristol.

She is survived by 3 sons, Jason and his wife Betty Willard, Christopher Willard and Kristen McPhee, Joshua and his wife Samantha Ciccio and a daughter, Marisa Ciccio. 4 Grandchildren; Alex, Jordan, Morgan and Luke and her fiancé Lou Boutin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Tuesday, November 12, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

