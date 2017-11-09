Obituaries: Robert L. Olander

Robert L. Olander, 78, of Bristol died Thursday, November 9, 2017 after a short illness. He was the husband of the late of Katherine (Turek) Olander for 43 years.

Bob graduated from Plainville High School and Morse Business School. He owned and operated The Big 6 Family Drive in Farmington with his wife Kathy for 25 years. He also served on the Zoning Board of Bristol for 18 years.

He leaves behind three daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy & Danny Watts, Terri & Jim Sklenka, and Bernadette & Aiman Copty; a brother Edward , four grandchildren, several in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters.

His funeral will be held on Monday, 9 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home,211 North Main St., Southington to St. Matthews Church, 120 Church Ave, Forestville for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com