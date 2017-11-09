Performance listings, starting Nov. 10

NOV. 10-12

BRISTOL

‘ANGEL IN THE NIGHT.’ Performed by St. Paul Performing Arts. Performances are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Play is about a Polish girl who hid a Jewish family during the time of the Holocaust. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $8 students. $15 for adults. $12 for over 65. (860) 584-0911, www.spchs.com. Not suitable for very young children.

NOV. 17-19

SOUTHINGTON

‘LULLABY OF BROADWAY: MUSIC FROM THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY.’ Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. The Arts at Angeloria, 223 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. theartsatangelorias@gmail.com, (860) 426-9690. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3112523

NOW thru DEC. 2

BRISTOL

SHOWCASE OF STARS. Rehearsals are under way and there is still time to join the cast. Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., children. 6 to 7 p.m., adults. Show will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Rehearsals are at St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Bristol.