Police blotter for Nov. 10

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Michael T. Najarian, 27, of 8 Edgemont Lane, Wolcott, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Alexis O. Padilla, 25, of 92 Hart St., Apt. 1, New Britain, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and failure to display plate/sticker.

Peggy C. Levesque, 57, of 145 Shawn Dr., Apt. 12, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Rondale Mapp, 30, of 468 Wethersfield Ave., Apt. 1E, Hartford, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Christine A. Lyons, 27, of 37 Silver St., second floor, Waterbury, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with unsafe backing, failure to grant right of way on a private road, disobeying order of officer, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Nicole Sarandrea, 31, of 97 Sycamore St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with third degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Brian E. Bonati, 32, of 23 East Washington Rd., Terryville, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Daniel C. Adams, 29, of 56 Willow Brook Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.

Tami L. Belden, 52, of 14 Summit St., Southington, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive in proper lane and traveling unreasonably fast.

Jessica Ortiz, 37, of 200 Blakeslee St., Apt. 238, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal mischief, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Raul Ortega-Aldana, 28, of 27 Lincoln St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Jasmine Y. Morales, 34, of 200 Blakeslee St., Apt. 236, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Davon T. Foster, 24, of 968 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone to engage in a call or while using a mobile electronic device and restricted turns fail signal.

David Divalentino, 54, of 29 Windsor Ave., Windsor, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/ revoked, sixth degree larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert M. Blanchette, 32, of 535 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, assault on a peace officer, and possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.

Jonathon Y. Vilson, 21, of 263 Eastern Parkway, Apt. 5F, Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael Schacht, 22, of 104 Todd Hollow Rd., Apt. 3, Plymouth, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

Madeline Ortiz, 43, of 82 Giddings St., Hartford, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with second degree forgery and obtaining a controlled substance by forgery.

Benn Mancini, 38, of 21 Longmeadow St., Wolcott, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.

Shawn Lachance, 43, of 60 Long Coat Rd., Wolcott, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Aaliyah Calloway, 20, of 154 Emmett St., Apt. 406, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with second degree violating condition of release.

Yvonne Rodriguez, 35, of 53 Murray Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Jacob J. Koczur, 38, of 37 Center St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Lynne Frechette, 51, of 196 Frederick St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with second degree violation condition of release.

Timothy Derosier, 33, of 28 Crescent Dr., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct and assault on a peace officer.

Joseph T. Garcia, 35, of 78 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with public indecency and second degree breach of peace.