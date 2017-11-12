Bristol Fire reports for Nov. 10

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents over the last few weeks.

Oct. 20

155 Evelyn Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Pine Street and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

St. Joseph’s Church, 33 Queen St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

264 Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 21

ESPN Building 3, 883 Middle St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Middle Street and Riverside Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jerome Avenue and Valmore Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 22

413 Hart St., forest, woods or wildland fire.

Mix Street and Maltby Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Brookside Apartments, 111 Union St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Oct. 23

420 Hart St., forest, woods or wildland fire.

Goodwin Street and Queen Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Price Chopper, 121 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

589 Stafford Ave., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Lake Avenue and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

110 Halcyon Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

72 Maple St., natural vegetation fire, other.

81 Barnes St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

489 Witches Rock Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Bristol Soccer Club, 441 Emmett St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

52 Irving St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Oct. 24

Lewis Street and Burlington Avenue, accident, potential accident, other.

42 Carlson St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Pinewood Terrace, 503 Emmett St., lock-out.

Mitchell Street and Pine Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Savers, 657 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Oct. 25

524 Broad St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., water problem, other.

Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

317 Willis St., unauthorized burning.

ProHealth Express Care, 1001 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Pine Street and Emmett Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

North Main Street and North Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 26

604 Pine St., system malfunction, other.

233 Redstone Hill Rd., person in distress, other.

44 Armand Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

St. Joseph’s Church, 33 Queen St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Riverside Avenue and North Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Chestnut Street and West Street, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

Oct. 27

64 Hollyberry Rd., fuel burner/boiler malfunction, fire confined.

Farmington Avenue and King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

6 Dudley St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Centre Square, 100 North Main St., lock-out.

30 Rustic Terrace, electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

138 Davis Dr., lock-out.

Oct. 28

Wolcott Road and East Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

O.V. Resources, 1019 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

107 Carolina Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

487 Witches Rock Rd., unauthorized burning.

Ebert Road and Lake Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 29

13 Salladin Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

47 Vernon St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

1075 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

65 Terryville Ave., accident, potential accident, other.

Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., cooking fire, confined to container.

34 Peacedale St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Summer St. and Federal St., power line down.

52 Wooding St., carbon monoxide incident.

69 Marlene St., water problem, other.

Edgewood School, 345 Mix St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Oct. 30

62 Academy St., power line down.

435 Birch St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

151 High St., power line down.

64 Stewart St., power line down.

197 Surrey Dr., wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment.

Metallics, Inc., 229 Cross St., power line down.

320 Stafford Ave., power line down.

56 Willow Brook Rd., power line down.

630 Wolcott Rd., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Goodwin Street and Queen Street, electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

143 Fall Mountain Rd., power line down.

829 Wolcott St., power line down.

Mix Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

421 Barlow St., power line down.

124 Greene St., power line down.

106 Greene St., water problem, other.

9 Irving St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

5 Mount Pleasant St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Aldis, 110 Middle St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

469 Jerome Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Auto Zone, 455 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

144 Fall Mountain Rd., power line down.

Oct. 31

1 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

52 Iroquois Rd., lock-out.

Applewood Restaurant, 820 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

24 Trout Brook Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Pine Street and Barber Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

166 New St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Nov. 1

126 Goodwin St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

163 Jacqueline Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Enflo Corporation, 315 Lake Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

305 Stafford Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

195 Summer St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., unauthorized burning.

Prospect St. and Mellen St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

47 Murray Rd., steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke.

420 Woodland St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

18 Henry Place, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

169 Park St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Nov. 2

49 Melrose St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

31 Buckley Ave., power line down.

George Street and South Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

336 Woodland St., power line down.

Ingraham Manor, 400 North Main St., ring or jewelry removal.

134 Crown St., assist police or other governmental agency.