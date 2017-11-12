Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut participate in #GivingTuesday

Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut (has joined the #GivingTuesday movement, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Occurring this year on Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

“We are proud to be part of #Giving Tuesday,” said Scott Heth, Executive Director of the Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut, in a press release. “This is a world-wide movement that brings to the forefront the importance of giving back to our communities and supporting charitable organizations, both locally and across the globe.”

Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut, Inc. owns and operates Indian Rock Nature Preserve and the Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center as well as over 700 acres of wildlife habitat in Bristol and Burlington Connecticut. Reaching over 24,000 children annually, the mission of ELCCT is to inspire the appreciation of nature through education and conservation, fostering a healthy environment and an improved quality of life.

A few of the ways that ELCCT has served their local community in 2017:

Volunteering: During United Way’s Annual Day of Caring in May, over 60 volunteers from Bristol’s two high schools’ “Hall of Fame” worked on painting pasture fences, mulching and pruning the apple orchard (100 trees), cleaning hiking trails and planting vegetables in the Gardening for Good garden. Volunteers from the Young Professionals worked on replacing an old footbridge and installing a memorial hiking trail. During the spring, volunteers helped build authentic wigwams and put in long hours in the Orchard House renovation. ESPN volunteers erected a new wood pasture fence, added a pasture fence for our new calf and harvested and transplanted rhubarb. And, individual volunteers support ELCCT weekly, assisting with education, maintenance, animal care and much more.

Gardening for Good Program: ELCCT’s Gardening for Good program at Indian Rock grew and donated fresh produce to food pantries and soup kitchens in the area throughout the growing season. Volunteers planted seedlings, weeded and maintained the garden, harvested the vegetables and delivered them. At the end of the summer, over 50 bags of greens, a dozen bags of herbs, 17 boxes of tomatoes, 9 bags of green beans, 75 zucchinis, 55 cucumbers, a few dozen peppers and eggplants and 25 heads of broccoli had been delivered.

CT Blanket Project: ELCCT joined a co-op called CT Blanket Project. ELCCT staff and farm volunteers participated in a wool workshop at their Indian Rock farm and participated in their sheep being sheared. Over 20 pounds of wool was donated to the project which produced 5 scarves and 1 queen-size blanket–all donated.

Camp Scholarships: This summer, ELCCT granted scholarships to families in need totaling 80 camper-weeks (worth a total of $15,000) to attend Indian Rock’s Summer Camp. Donations for these camp scholarships were contributed by the Women and Girls Fund, Main Street Community Foundation, Barnes Group Foundation and countless individuals.

For more information about ELCCT’s #GivingTuesday initiative, visit their website at www.elcct.org.

For more details about the #GivingTuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.