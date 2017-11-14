Bristol Chorale presents ‘Wonderland of Snow’ Dec. 10

The Bristol Chorale will join with the Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble for a concert “Wonderland of Snow” on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m., at St. Paul High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. The program will feature holiday favorites, such as “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” “Christmas on Broadway,” “Blue Christmas,” and traditional pieces combined with the BBWE featuring “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “The Hallelujah Chorus.”

Tickets may be purchases online at www.bristolchorale.org as well as from Michaels Jewelers – Bristol Commons, Shannon Jewelers, Simply Hair and any chorale member.