Obituaries: Edmund S. Luczkow

Edmund S. Luczkow, 63, of Bristol, passed away on Friday November 10, 2017.

He was born on September 21, 1954 in Southington, CT the son of the late Stanley and Emma (Fray) Luczkow.

Edmund, an avid pilot, worked for Associated Spring in Bristol and was a longtime volunteer for both the Special Olympics and the Pan-Mass Challenge.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julie (Litke) Luczkow of Bristol; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Teresa Luczkow of Japan; his daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Kevin Levesque of Bristol; his grandchildren, Sera, Leon, Addy and Leila Luczkow and Grace and Raegan Levesque; his sister Barbara Buden and her husband Marc of Bristol and his aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday evening, November 13, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Bristol/Forestville from 6PM until 8PM. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 14th at 10AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville, CT, followed by a procession to West Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edmund’s memory may be made to: Pan-Mass Challenge, 77 4th Avenue, Needham, MA 02494 or online https://donate.pmc.org/

