Obituaries: Esther V. St. Amand

Esther V. St. Amand, 93, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 8, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. She was the loving widow of Lionel St. Amand, who predeceased her in 2002. They had been married 56 years. She was retired from Superior Electric.

She was born on June 10, 1924 in Holden, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Frank and Maria Venturo.

Esther was an active, longtime member of St. Anthony Church and the Rosary Society, often volunteering, along with her sister Angelina, for the St. Anthony’s Tuesday morning Bingo.

She is survived by her brothers, Anthony Venturo , Steve Venturo and his wife Joan, all of Bristol; her sisters, Mary Lou Gualtieri of Boca Raton, FL and Rena Failla of Berlin, many cousins and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther’s memory may be made to St. Anthony Church Development Fund, 180 Laurel St. Bristol, CT 06010.

