Obituaries: Frances Kaczynski, 100

Frances (Faryniarz) Kaczynski, 100, of Bristol, died on Friday, Nov. 10. She was the wife of the late Stanley Kaczynski for 63 years.

She was born in Seaford, Va. on Nov. 27, 1916 to the late Antoni and Sophie (Regula) Faryniarz. She grew up on the family farm in Southington. She was an active member of the Saint Stanislaus Church in Bristol where she was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society and the Golden Agers.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Hourihan of Southington; two granddaughters, Michelle Morris of Southington and Katie Theriault of Bristol; three great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Brayden Morris and Kyle Theriault; her sister, Ann McSwain of Grapevine, Texis; and many nieces and nephews, including Florence and Charles Procko of Forestville.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Theresa Faryniarz, Pauline Prokop, Stephanie Gill, Mary Kogut, Julia Sklarsky, and Jenny Rotundo; and her brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Frank and Anthony Faryniarz.

Funeral services were held on Nov. 16 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church in Plantsville. Burial was at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Southington.

www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com