Obituaries: Neal Russell Huber

Neal Russell Huber, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Diane (Burneika) Huber for 45 years. Neal was born on January 16, 1941 in Hartford, son of the late Russell and Alice (Buck) Huber.

Neal was a retired police officer of twenty-five years from the East Hartford Police Department. He commented that he loved his job as he ‘never worked a day in his life.’ He enjoyed traveling with his wife, being on the water boating, watching birds and being outside. He loved collecting lighthouses and bird feeders. Neal was also an avid Red Sox and Uconn women’s basketball fan.

Besides his wife who cared for him until his passing, Neal is survived by sons, Stephen Ronzello and his wife Lisa of Farmington, Kevin Huber and his wife Carrie of Wolcott, David Huber of Cheshire; grandchildren Christopher and Tyler Ronzello of Farmington, McKenna, Abigail and Benjamin Huber of Wolcott; Tyler, Tiffany,and Tevin Reiff and great-granddaughter Sophia Reiff. In addition, Neal is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lastly, Neal leaves behind their dog, Boo, who was by his side during his entire illness.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all their friends and family that have been supporting them during this time.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 5PM until 8PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave., Bristol for a service at12PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to https://www.youcaring.com/ kellyalbert-993386 offering support for Connor Albert, an incredible 5th grade student in Bristol, who is also battling cancer.

