Bristol Police Department hosts fundraisers

This Monday (Nov. 20), the Bristol Police Department will host a Tip A Cop fundraiser at 99 Restaurant on Pine Street.

All tips collected by Bristol officers and money donated during the event will go directly to Special Olympics Connecticut to support athletes and raise awareness about individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to a press release from the Bristol Police Department.

Meanwhile, the Bristol Police Department’s annual Christmas Toy Drive will kick off this Friday, and will continue through Dec. 19. The drive will benefit the Salvation Army, which will administer the distribution of toys.

Toys can be dropped off at the police department’s front desk lobby, and should be unwrapped and appropriate for boys and girls between the ages of one and 12 years old.