Miscellaneous listings, starting Nov. 17

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-register but walk-ins welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309.

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Door prizes. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

COLORING CLUB FOR ADULTS. 1 p.m. Creative downtime with relaxing music, good things to eat, fellowship, and coloring. Coloring supplies provided or bring your own. Friends of the Library provide refreshments. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

HAND TO HAND DIRECT CARE MINISTRY FREE HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For Bristol and Plymouth residents. All items are free and given to those in need, first come first serve. Proper ID is required. Some items include dishes, glasses, cups, wall décor, room décor, small furniture. Ministry/Thrift Store, 785 Terryville Ave., Bristol. (860) 888-4057.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

BRISTOL

TIMEPIECE IDENTIFICATION EVENT. 1 to 3 p.m. Learn more about that old clock or watch you have. By law, no appraisal values will be provided. Depending on the number of patrons, number of evaluations may be limited to three person. American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol. (860) 583-6070. www.ClockandWatchMuseum.org

AVID ADVENTURES: AUTUMN WALK/ BIRD FEEDERS. 10 to 11 a.m. For older teens and adults. Take a guided walk on one of the trails and discuss the types of flora one can keep on one’s property to help birds eat well into the winter months. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. For members, $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and seniors (65 and up). Non-members: $10 for adults, $6 for children (12 and under) and seniors (65 and up). (860) 583-1234. www.elcct.org

PLAINVILLE

THE ART LEAGUE OF PLAINVILLE IS SPONSORING AN EXHIBIT OF FINE ART. Reception, Nov. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Art is provided by the Advanced Painting class of senior members taught by Pat Mottola at the Calendar House. The paintings will be on display throughout November. Also included in the exhibition are poems written by students in Pat’s Poetry Class these “Ekphrastic” poems were inspired by the artworks on display by these artists. The poems will be read at the Nov. 18 reception. Refreshments. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free.

PARC BOWLING CLASSIC. 4 to 7 p.m. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fund raiser, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of PARC. $25. Fee includes open bowling or mini-golf shoe rental (for bowling), hot dog, and soda from Ruth’s Place, T-shirt and one door prize ticket. Register individually or as teams. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. Register. www.PARCDisabilitiesCT.com, (860) 747-0316.

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. 45-plus readers and vendors. VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Free admission. Requested donation. Benefits Plainville Food Pantry. Free raffles. www.YourHolisticEvents.com

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

PLAINVILLE

JOB FAIR FOR AT-HOME NURSING AND HEALTH AIDE POSITIONS. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute and Medical Arts Center, 183 N. Mountain Rd., Plainville. (860) 471-7826.

ADULT CRAFTING SERIES. 6:30 p.m. Tweens and teens welcome. Do It Yourself Tablescapes. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1446. Supplies provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Plainville Public Library.

BRISTOL

‘TAKING CHANCE.’ 1 p.m. Movie with Kevin Bacon about the true experiences of Lt. Colonel Michael Strobl. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION FUND RAISER. 6 to 11 p.m. Program will receive 50 percent of the bar tip proceeds at JV’s Taproom. Music and 50/50 raffle. All tips to be considered must make it to the bar’s tip jar. JV’s Taproom, 393 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

PLAINVILLE

NOVEMBER MOVIE. 1:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 25. “The Beguiled.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and after go to lunch nearby. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and go out to lunch after. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

GREENE-HILLS SCHOOL VENDOR/ CRAFT FAIR. 5 to 9 p.m. Handmade jewelry, holiday items, homemade crafts, and more. Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., Bristol. GreeneHillsPTA@outlook.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

BRISTOL

CRAFT FAIR. To benefit the Bristol Central High School graduation party. Vendors needed. $25 per space you’re your own table. $30 for table. Reeddoreen@yahoo.com

PLAINVILLE

TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLET MALL IN MASSACHUSETTS. Held by the Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pick up and drop off at Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. $43, includes transportation to and from, bus driver’s tip, BINGO, movie more. Contact, Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06489. Make checks payable to the Woman’s Club of Plainville.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru NOV. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JOANNE NASSER OF WALLINGFORD. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room on the second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.