Obituaries: Edward C. Tucker

Edward C. Tucker, 86, of Terryville, husband of Hanna (Martin) Tucker passed away Monday November 13, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Edward was born December 9, 1930 in Dover, NH. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and New Hampshire National Guard. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Eagle Construction of New Hampshire.

Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Steven Tucker; his daughter Cindy Hunt of New Hampshire; his stepsons, Michael Leger of Bristol, Marty Leger of Terryville, Chris Leger of Terryville; his step daughter, Barbara Radcliff of Bristol and ten grandchildren. His grandchildren Kurt and Gretchen liked to think that PAPA is now watching the Yankees and eating ice cream.

A memorial service will be held 2:00PM on Saturday November 18th at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00PM prior to the service. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com