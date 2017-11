Frances K. “Bobbie” Barnes, 89, passed away Friday, November 10, 2017. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Barnes whom she married on December 28, 1951 in Baltimore, MD. Born on September 11, 1928 in New Britain, Bobbie was a graduate of St. Mary’s School, Nathan Hale Junior High School and New Britain Senior High School. She leaves family scattered throughout New England. Services and burial are private. O’Brien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

