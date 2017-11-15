Obituaries: John J. Haney

John J. Haney, 85, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017. He was born on May 16, 1932 in Bristol, a son of the late George and Ann E. (Lynch) Haney.

John, a loving father and family man, served our county in the US Navy aboard the USS Mississippi. He retired from Superior Electric and in his later years enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed the art of poetry and writing.

He is survived by his son James Haney of Bristol; daughters Diana Prosser and close friend Robert McConnell of Bristol, Cheryl Pistilli and her husband Joseph of Bristol, Colleen Haney of Bristol; grandchildren Tonya Crownshaw of Bristol, Crystal Prosser and her husband Jason of Bristol, Jessica Pulaski and her husband Brian of Middletown, and Melissa Pistilli of Bristol; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother George Haney and former wife Vernita Haney.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 9AM until 10:30AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online at http://www.alz.org/ct or mailed to 200 Executive Blvd S #4b Southington, CT 06489.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit John’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .