City hall closed, garbage pick-up changes for Thanksgiving

City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

There will be no curbside collections on Thursday, Nov. 23 and the Transfer Station also will be closed.

Thursday curbside collections (rubbish, recycle and yard waste) will be done on Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday collections will be done on Saturday. Nov. 25.

The Transfer Station will be open on Friday, Nov. 24 until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 until 3 p.m.

Leaf bag collection goes through the last week of November. Yard waste service has been extended through the week of Dec. 4. Bring leaf bags to the curb once they are full and have yard waste barrels at the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day.

Stay informed of all service schedule changes. Download the Recycle Coach app (Apple or Android) and sign on to get reminders, check your service schedule.